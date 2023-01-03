HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruins being tested before region slate

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity basketball team played some of its best basketball during the annual Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

The Bruins defeated Battery Creek, Estill and Ridgeland-Hardeeville over a three-day span to win the tournament. O-W was able to play as many as 12 players during the tournament and won its three games by an average of 38 points.

“We were able to stay within the system, and play the way we practice,” O-W head coach Willie Thomas said after the championship game. “When we do those things, we can compete with anybody.”

Jeremiah Jacques was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, while Brykel Washington and Keith Smith each earned spots on the all-tournament team.

The Bruins followed the championship win with a featured game at the Battle for the Border at Midland Valley High School. O-W faced undefeated North Augusta Monday, falling to the Yellow Jackets 64-50.

Horaces Jacques led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 14 points and three assists. Jason Booker added nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Bruins fell to 8-6 on the season but have played one of the toughest non-region schedules in the state.

“We’ve scheduled tough teams because they show you your weaknesses,” Thomas said. “After the first (14) games, we see we have some things we need to clean up, and we have some players that need to get ready to play.”

Thomas said his team’s style of basketball needs at least 10 guys in order to compete as the Bruins like to press on defense and try to score in transition off misses and steals.

“We don’t have a lot of experience, so these guys need to get every minute they can going into region play,” Thomas said. “We need to work on rebounding and getting better offensively. We need to do a better job at making free throws.”

The Bruins conclude their non-region schedule Saturday at home against Lake Marion. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will open region play Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home against Gilbert. The back-to-back region champions will have two new region opponents this season in Lower Richland and Dreher.