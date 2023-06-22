The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court ruling that prevented South Carolina from denying public funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The high court overturned a 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in Kerr vs. Planned Parenthood Atlantic, sending the case back to the appeals court for reconsideration in light of a ruling in another case. The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Kerr vs. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic stems from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's 2018 Executive Order directing DHHS to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina's Medicaid provider list.

In a statement on Wednesday, McMaster said, “I am pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today and look forward to the 4th Circuit thoughtfully reconsidering its previous ruling.

“Just as I was when I issued Executive Order No. 2018-21, I remain confident in South Carolina’s authority to administer its Medicaid program and the decision to terminate Planned Parenthood’s funding. I am hopeful that the 4th Circuit will recognize that Congress did not intend to give Medicaid recipients the ability to force states to subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood."