HHS announces grants to provide meals for older adults in S.C.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced $250 million in grants from the Administration for Community Living to help communities provide meals for older adults. South Carolina received a grant for $3,901,311.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 18, 2020, provided the additional funding for the nutrition services programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965. These programs provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults each year, both through home delivery and in places like community centers. The need for these services, particularly home-delivered and packaged meals, has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed meal sites and have left many family caregivers unable to assist their older loved ones.

“The Trump Administration recognizes that the measures needed to protect older Americans from the serious threat of COVID-19 have been disruptive for many of our most vulnerable,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Getting more funds to community organizations that deliver meals to older adults, such as Meals on Wheels, is another example of the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government, whole-of-America approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”