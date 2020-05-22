HHA holds graduation, names honor grads
Holly Hill Academy held their graduation Wednesday, May 20. It was by invitation only and not open to the public.

However, the school broadcast the graduation live on YouTube.

This year’s valedictorian is Riley Gibson. The son of Timothy and Tammy Gibson, he plans to major in engineering at Clemson University;

The salutatorian is Vivian Risher. The daughter of Angel Moyer and Jason Moyer, she plans to major in teaching at Charleston Southern University.

Junior marshals were Leigh Anna Johnson, Crawford Thomas, Lanie Hopkins and Ramsey Norris.

