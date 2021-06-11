 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HH-R Middle celebrates military parents
0 comments
editor's pick

HH-R Middle celebrates military parents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

During the month of May, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School celebrated Military Spouses Month. Names were submitted by students of family members who served in the armed forces for a free makeover for mom and a do-over for dad.

On May 28, names were randomly selected and the winners were notified.

Winners were:

• Specialist Von Shawnda Griffin, U.S. Army; name submitted by her son, eighth-grader Travontae Armstrong

• Sgt. Trumesia Prezzy, U.S. Army; name submitted by eighth-grader Zymere Weldon

• Sgt. Arnold T. Bell, U.S, Army and U.S. Marine Corps; name submitted by eighth-grader Tyler Bell

• Sheron Asbury, U.S. Marine Corps; father of sixth-grader Sheron Randolph

+3 
061021 HHR Griffin.jpg

Griffin
+3 
061021 HHR Prezzy.jpg

Prezzy
+3 
061021 HHR Bell.jpg

Bell
+3 
061021 HHR Asbury.jpg

Asbury
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News