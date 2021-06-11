HH-R Middle celebrates military parents

During the month of May, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School celebrated Military Spouses Month. Names were submitted by students of family members who served in the armed forces for a free makeover for mom and a do-over for dad.

On May 28, names were randomly selected and the winners were notified.

Winners were:

• Specialist Von Shawnda Griffin, U.S. Army; name submitted by her son, eighth-grader Travontae Armstrong

• Sgt. Trumesia Prezzy, U.S. Army; name submitted by eighth-grader Zymere Weldon

• Sgt. Arnold T. Bell, U.S, Army and U.S. Marine Corps; name submitted by eighth-grader Tyler Bell

• Sheron Asbury, U.S. Marine Corps; father of sixth-grader Sheron Randolph

