breaking top story

Hermine may affect region; disturbance could become tropical storm

NOAA

NOAA satellite image of Caribbean.

 NOAA

There’s a strong chance a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean will strengthen into a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane over the next couple of days.

Some models show the storm could affect The T&D Region late next week.

“The tropics are heating up,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. “Everyone should continue to monitor the tropics.”

Staley encouraged residents to make sure they have emergency plans now rather than waiting until the last minute to develop them.

“Make sure your supplies are where they need to be,” he said.

Early models show the storm will enter the Gulf of Mexico and then move northward toward the Florida Panhandle. Once it gets strong enough, the storm will named Hermine.

Models then show a possible Hurricane Hermine either making landfall in the northern west coast of Florida by Sept. 29 or making landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 1.

If it follows the more northerly track, that could mean some impacts from the storm in The T&D Region late next week, although the track is subject to change between now and then.

Should the storm take the more northerly track, it could follow a similar track as the 2016 storm with the same name.

During that year, Hermine dropped large amounts of rain in the Orangeburg area, flooding roads. Gusty winds downed power lines and trees throughout the area.

The National Weather Service says it is closely watching the disturbance over the coming days.

Early forecasts issued by the NWS do not mention the storm's impact locally.

In the meantime, The T&D Region will experience fall-like conditions with clear, sunny skies and high temperatures generally in the 80s and low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

