‘Heritage and legacy’: Revitalization plans raise questions about preservation

“It was a historical gathering point for African American people,” Fine said. “You don't want to lose the overall significance of the gathering point. We need a historical marker.”

Fine says he envisions a nice plaque that will tell visitors the historic nature of the area.

“I think it should happen,” Fine said. “I hope it can happen and be done professionally, properly and respectfully.”

Green said he is not satisfied with just a marker at the theater.

“I think the building needs to be preserved and a plaque put on the building or in front of the building,” he said.

Green said historic buildings are preserved and renovated elsewhere in recognition of their historic significance.

“The building is in very good condition. If the building is put on the historical register, there are several grants they can get to restore that building,” he said.

Eric Powell, the Orangeburg County Historical Society director, says he is in favor of restoring the buildings.