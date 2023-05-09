Janice Hudgins’ family taught her how to show love.

Her family emigrated from Vietnam to Charleston and Atlanta in the 1970s. She grew up with three brothers and 32 cousins.

“The way that we show love in our family is not really through words and affirmation like that. If my aunt brought you a dish that she slaved over for hours, that’s her way of showing love,” she said.

Hudgins is owner of Little Miss Ha restaurant in Mount Pleasant. She was one of two speakers at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation’s 17th Home and Garden Symposium on Tuesday. The event was held in OCtech’s Roquemore Auditorium.

One dish that is popular at Little Miss Ha, the restaurant Hudgins named for her mother, is fresh spring rolls.

Hudgins demonstrated how to make them with help from Casey Weeks, a volunteer from the audience.

The ingredients are rice paper, green leaf lettuce (no rib pieces), English cucumber cut into narrow strips, fresh cilantro and mint, rice noodles and boiled local shrimp.

The spring rolls may be made ahead of time on the day of the event where they’ll be served. They can remain crisp if covered in plastic wrap and kept in a refrigerator or cooler. They may not be crisp the next day, she noted.

She also noted the versatility of fresh spring rolls by using different ingredients, such as avocado and mango slices. Ingredients like day-old rotisserie chicken, lettuce and other vegetables may be used instead.

The rolls are served with a house-made dipping sauce.

Following Hudgins, Doris Hutto King, who’s had a hospitality and event planning business in the Charleston area for over 40 years, discussed tips for outdoor entertainment and the importance of hiring a professional event planner.

“This has been the joy of my life, next to my family, of course, to be able to be in such a beautiful city like Charleston and to be able to do some events at historical places,” the Holly Hill native said.

“It’s rewarding, whatever you choose to do with your life, to feel like you are helping people,” she said.

King has planned events for as few as 10 to as many as 2,000 people.

“Every party is different, every client is different, every location is different,” she said.

King discussed several aspects of event planning, such as the importance of contacting rental companies and venues months ahead of the event.

She said a minimum of six months ahead of the celebration is ideal when it comes to renting event tents, chairs and other décor.

Clear tents are not suitable for celebrations held in direct sun or on hot days, she said. The heat will not be kind to the flowers or food and guests will be uncomfortable.

White tents are generally better for outdoor events, she said.

When hosting an event in one’s yard, schedule it for the time of day when the reception will be covered in the shadow of the house, she said.

King said it’s important to hire an event planner and to interview candidates before hiring them.

Event planners will help direct tent crews where to set up, coordinate with disc jockeys or musicians, guide florists and direct the caterers and bartenders to their stations, she explained.

Event planners will also visit the venue site and determine what modifications need to be made.

For example, if hosting the celebration outdoors at one’s home, an event planner may determine that some tree limbs need to be cut to avoid any potential hazards, she noted.

King also demonstrated how to make large floral displays.

Betty Rowell and her daughter Stephanie Brant, both of the Four Holes community, attended the symposium for the first time on Tuesday.

“Really and truly, I’m enjoying catching up with so many people,” Rowell said. It was one of the first large events she’s attended since the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

Rowell enjoyed the silent auction items.

She also noted she enjoys “some gardening and a little entertaining.”

Brant said the event brought together, “a lot of moms from when my children were in school and the teachers and the community.”

She enjoys keeping a garden and has potted plants on her deck, she said. She was eager to learn about outdoor entertainment tips.

The event raised funds to provide emergency aid to students at OCtech. Proceeds from the event also support academic program development and curricular innovations to meet community and workforce needs.

The event also supports professional development experiences for faculty to ensure they remain current in their fields.

“We are a local college. We serve primarily the residents of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said.

“We serve local students – some of which are single mothers who are attempting to begin a second career or veterans returning to a career in technical education and some who are first in their families to go to college,” Tobin said.

“We provide a local impact,” he added, noting that 65 percent of the college’s graduates tend to remain in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, where they raise their families and work.

Guests at the symposium enjoyed brunch catered by Buckridge Plantation and additional fare, provided after the presentations, by Chick-fil-a of Orangeburg.

This year’s presenting sponsor was S.C. Lawn and Landscaping and the signature sponsor was The Times and Democrat.

There were over 50 sponsors for the silent auction.