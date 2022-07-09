Help SCDNR count turkeys

The SCDNR is once again conducting the annual Summer Wild Turkey & Quail Survey.

Many of you have participated in the past and may have received a survey form & letter in the mail recently. If so, thank you for your past participation. If you have never taken part in this survey or don’t get the annual mailing, please take a minute to read on and consider participating.

More observers submitting surveys improves the strength and accuracy of the data. Anyone that is out in the woods, fields and on rural roads around this state during the summer months that can identify and differentiate hens, poults and gobblers is well qualified to collect survey data. Keep in mind that this survey is simply a passive observational survey that is conducted incidental to your normal daily activities. A few notable points about the survey:

The survey period is July 1-Aug. 29.

Record observations from only one county on each survey form. If you see turkeys in more than one county use a separate survey form for each county.

Record each sighting or group of turkeys as a separate observation. Do not combine all the turkeys you see in a day or on multiple days into one observation.

Try to avoid repeatedly recording what you believe are the same turkeys in the same area.

Be sure to record hens that do not have poults in addition to hens that do have poults. This is very important in determining the overall reproductive success in turkeys.

Recording gobblers and jakes is also very important as it helps us determine our sex ratio and goes into a formula for estimating overall turkey populations.

Please record any quail sightings in addition to turkeys.

Completed survey forms may be e-mailed to cantrellj@dnr.sc.gov, or mailed to the following address no later than Sept. 12: SCDNR Summer Turkey Survey P.O. Box 167 Columbia, SC 2920

Please utilize the following link which provides information on the survey including how to download and print a form http://dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/turkey/volunbroodsurvey.html.

You can also view the results from last year’s survey at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/turkey/2021BroodSurvey.html.