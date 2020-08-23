Heirs’ property center to hold landowner symposium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will hold its fifth annual Rural & Limited Resource Landowner Symposium on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29. For the first time in its history, the event will be held virtually. The cost for this two-day educational event is $20.

If you need help with heirs’ property or if you want to learn more about managing your land for timber to provide increased income for you and your family, the center invites you to participate in the unique virtual event. From the comfort of your own home or office, you can enjoy special guest speakers, expert panelists who are natural resource professionals from both state and federal agencies. You will hear from financial experts as well as professional foresters on how to start a forest business, and U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs and breakout sessions on heirs’ property issues, resolution, as well as estate planning and forestland management.

Also scheduled at the symposium will be a special panel of legal experts, judges who will share their experiences, common issues and encounters found in probate court and in master-in-equity court. There will also be an in-depth panel discussion on the critical issue of Black land loss.