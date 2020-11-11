 Skip to main content
Heavy rains flood Orangeburg roads; more wet weather expected
Heavy rains flood Orangeburg roads; more wet weather expected

Wet weather

This car stalled in the water on John C. Calhoun Drive in front of A Town Wings on Wednesday after heavy rains hit Orangeburg.

 GENE CRIDER, T&D

Heavy rains drenched The T&D Region on Wednesday, causing roads and parking lots to flood in Orangeburg.

"It is raining like the dickens," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety stopped traffic temporarily on a portion of John C. Calhoun Drive after flooding caused a car to stall in front of A Town Wings.

Staley said there were flooding reports around the city, including on Doyle Street.

There were also reports of flooding around Stonewall Jackson Boulevard that caused streets to be closed for a time.

"Don't drive through the flooded roads and be careful where there is ponding on the roads," Staley said. "The rain could be heavy at times over the next couple of days."

About 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. An additional 1 inch to 2 inches fell later in the afternoon.

Heavy rain is possible on Thursday, too, with the Orangeburg area forecast to receive an additional 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

"A cold front will continue moving toward the Midlands ... during the morning then slowly cross the area during the afternoon and evening hours," the NWS forecast said. "Atmospheric moisture will remain high with Tropical Cyclone Eta feeding moisture into the region."

The North Fork of the Edisto River is not forecast to reach flood stage despite the projected rain.

The area is forecast to dry out Friday night into the weekend as sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures move into the area.

