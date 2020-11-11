Heavy rains flood Orangeburg roads; more wet weather expected

Heavy rains drenched The T&D Region on Wednesday, causing roads and parking lots to flood in Orangeburg.

"It is raining like the dickens," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety stopped traffic temporarily on a portion of John C. Calhoun Drive after flooding caused a car to stall in front of A Town Wings.

Staley said there were flooding reports around the city, including on Doyle Street.

There were also reports of flooding around Stonewall Jackson Boulevard that caused streets to be closed for a time.

"Don't drive through the flooded roads and be careful where there is ponding on the roads," Staley said. "The rain could be heavy at times over the next couple of days."

About 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. An additional 1 inch to 2 inches fell later in the afternoon.

Heavy rain is possible on Thursday, too, with the Orangeburg area forecast to receive an additional 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.