Heavy rains flood Orangeburg road; flash flood warning issued

Heavy rains drenched the city of Orangeburg Wednesday afternoon, causing roads and parking lots to flood. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning.
There were reports of a few roads being blocked in the city of Orangeburg, including U.S. Highway 301 in front of A-Town Wings, where a car was stuck in water over the road.
Motorists are reminded to not drive through flooded roadways or around road barriers.
A total of .65 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport over an 18-hour period from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
Moisture is expected to stream from the south into The T&D Region for the rest of Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning later in the afternoon, noting between 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen on the area. It is in effect until 7:30 p.m.
It warned of flooding at small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other low-lying areas.
More potential heavy rainfall is on tap for Thursday and Thursday night, with the Orangeburg area forecast to receive an additional 1-inch to 1-1/2 inches of rainfall.
Rainfall is forecast to taper off somewhat on Friday before completely drying out into the weekend.
