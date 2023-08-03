Heavy rain is expected this evening into tonight, which could result in flash flooding.

The greatest possibility of heavy rain is in the far western portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.

North, Neeses, Livingston and Springfield are among the towns that could be impacted in Orangeburg County, according to a National Weather Service weather brief.

Denmark, Govan and Olar could see the heaviest rains in Bamberg County.

These areas are at a marginal risk of excessive rainfall leading to a flash flooding risk tonight, according to the NWS.

These areas could see a 1/2 to 1 inch of rain.

The rest of the T&D Region could see a 1/4 to ½ inch of rain. There’s a less likely chance for flash flooding in those areas.

The heavy rains are thanks to an upper level disturbance moving into the area from the northwest.

The American Red Cross and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division provided the following flood tips:

• If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

Scattered storms are expected Friday afternoon. Drier air is expected to filter into the area Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The next six to ten days are forecast to be warmer and wetter than normal for this time of year, according to the NWS. There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms over the next week.