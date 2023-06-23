After receiving almost 7 inches of rain in almost a week, The T&D Region’s weather is settling back to normal.

“This was a multiday event with a stagnant weather pattern that kept pumping water in the area,” National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Carpenter said.

“It’s definitely above normal for June. It’s been above normal across the board,” she said.

Between Monday and Friday, 6.95 inches of rain fell in the Orangeburg area.

In other areas of the region:

• Neeses – 6.91 inches

• North – 5.82 inches

• Cope – 5.69 inches

• Springfield – 5.63 inches

• Santee – 5.26 inches

• St. Matthews – 4.95 inches

• Holly Hill – 2.62 inches

Carpenter said, “It’s pushed a lot of areas to above-normal rainfall totals for the year.”

For instance, Orangeburg has received 9.5 inches of rain at the airport since June 1. Normal is 3.46 inches

“Overall, since Jan. 1, Orangeburg had 29.53 inches. Normal is 20.23 inches,” she said.

The rain and cloud cover has also reduced the number of 90-plus days in the area.

Temperatures and rainfall are expected to return to a normal summer pattern with hot days and afternoon thunderstorms and showers, she said.

For instance, Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 88. Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 92.

The effects of the rain are still being felt.

For instance, a flood warning is in effect for the north fork of the Edisto River at Orangeburg until early Monday.

The river reached a depth of 8.8 feet Friday. That’s about as high as it’s expected to go.

At 8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 8 feet.

A flood warning is also in effect for the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman.