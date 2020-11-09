Heavy rain to wash over region

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on The T&D Region over the next three days as several weather systems, including Tropical Storm Eta, combine.

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for between 2 to 4 inches through Thursday night.

There are expected to be two waves of heavy rainfall – one Wednesday and the other Thursday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.

NWS Meteorologist Dan Miller reminds drivers to be cautious as there could be ponding on roads.

"We encourage people to monitor the situation and don't drive through a flooded roadway and be cautious at night,” he said.

The moisture is expected to move into the area by noon Tuesday, with the chance of rain increasing as the day progresses.

"We will have plume of rich tropical moisture that will come into our area that is independent of Eta," Miller said. "We have a trough of low pressure to the west and a ridge to the east which creates a southern atmospheric flow that brings in moisture up the western Atlantic and the Gulf and the Caribbean."

The first round of heavy rainfall is expected to occur from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.