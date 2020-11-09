Heavy rain to wash over region

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on The T&D Region over the next three days as several weather systems, including Tropical Storm Eta, combine.
National Weather Service forecasters are calling for between 2 to 4 inches through Thursday night.
There are expected to be two waves of heavy rainfall – one Wednesday and the other Thursday.
A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.
NWS Meteorologist Dan Miller reminds drivers to be cautious as there could be ponding on roads.
"We encourage people to monitor the situation and don't drive through a flooded roadway and be cautious at night,” he said.
The moisture is expected to move into the area by noon Tuesday, with the chance of rain increasing as the day progresses.
"We will have plume of rich tropical moisture that will come into our area that is independent of Eta," Miller said. "We have a trough of low pressure to the west and a ridge to the east which creates a southern atmospheric flow that brings in moisture up the western Atlantic and the Gulf and the Caribbean."
The first round of heavy rainfall is expected to occur from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The first round of rain is expected to wind down Wednesday night but moisture will remain Thursday for round two.
"Models diverge on how to handle Eta’s eventual track and there are several solutions out there," the NWS states.
The NWS notes that a weather system over the Great Lakes may be strong enough to move Eta out of the area, but a weak cold front along with Eta could lead to heavy rainfall Thursday into Thursday night.
On Thursday, the heaviest rainfall is projected to occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
High temperatures will remain in the 70s with overnight lows above normal due to the extensive moisture and cloud cover.
The area is forecast to dry out over the weekend, though a chance of rain will still remain both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal.
