Heavy rain is heading into The T&D Region over the next few days.

A frontal boundary is going to move slowly through the area, increasing the chances of rain Friday and through the weekend, according to a weather brief issued by the National Weather Service.

Moderate rainfall is forecast for Friday afternoon into Friday evening, with heavier amounts expected Saturday and Saturday night, according to the NWS.

Most of the area is forecast to receive between three and four inches of rain through the weekend.

Northern Orangeburg County, including the Woodford, North and Neeses areas, and northern Calhoun County, including the Sandy Run area, are forecast to receive between two and three inches.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 68 degrees, while Saturday and Sunday’s highs are forecast to be around 50. Lows will be in the 40s.

The rain is forecast to stop Sunday night, although it could return Wednesday.

Although flooding is forecast for some South Carolina rivers after the rain, the North Fork of the Edisto River in Orangeburg is forecast to reach 7.3 feet by Monday. The river’s flood stage starts at 8 feet.

The area’s long-term forecast is calling for temperatures and rainfall to be above normal for this time of year.