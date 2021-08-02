Heavy rain could fall this week; temperatures forecast to drop

Wet weather is expected in The T&D Region this week. Heavy rains are possible.
One to three inches of rain could fall on the area through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 50% or greater chance of rain every day through Saturday. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.
The threat of severe weather is low, with flooding being the primary concern.
The rainfall and cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures well below average for this time of year.
High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
On the agriculture front, Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said farmers should be OK with the wet weather.
“The biggest concern would be timely application of peanut fungicides,” Davis said. “Our biggest concerns right now are staying on schedule.”
Davis said big bushes with rain canopies “could set off disease problems” requiring farmers to stay ahead on fungicide sprays.
“Cotton is looking good,” Davis said. A long stretch of cloudy days could be detrimental, but he says there should be sunshine this week.
Davis said corn is done for the year and some farmers are getting ready to cut the crop. Cutting may be delayed some due to the wet weather but generally it should not be too much of a concern.
The American Red Cross and the S.C. Emergency Management Division offer the following flood tips:
• Do not drive through flooded areas. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.
• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.