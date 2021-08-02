Heavy rain could fall this week; temperatures forecast to drop

Wet weather is expected in The T&D Region this week. Heavy rains are possible.

One to three inches of rain could fall on the area through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 50% or greater chance of rain every day through Saturday. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

The threat of severe weather is low, with flooding being the primary concern.

The rainfall and cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures well below average for this time of year.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

On the agriculture front, Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said farmers should be OK with the wet weather.

“The biggest concern would be timely application of peanut fungicides,” Davis said. “Our biggest concerns right now are staying on schedule.”

Davis said big bushes with rain canopies “could set off disease problems” requiring farmers to stay ahead on fungicide sprays.