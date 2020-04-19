‘Hearts of love’ reach out after tornadoes; faith-based teams help storm victims

“We then were sent to another location on Preserver Road and rescued three people in basically the same fashion, taking over an hour to cut through the debris. Sadly, two people died in a destroyed mobile home, across the road from where the three people were rescued,” Robinson said.

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and Orangeburg County Fire Services continued with a coordinated search and damage assessments throughout the early morning into early afternoon.

Robinson put out calls for help to United Methodist Conference Disaster Coordinator Matt Brodie and others, asking them to start the Early Response Teams because he was basically overwhelmed in his own home community. ERT teams came from Greenwood, Summerville and North.

“We started by cutting out access to a man on oxygen with various other health issues and no power,” Robinson said. “Fire personnel and law enforcement worked side by side with us, and we had him freed and a generator on the way within 45 minutes.

“We then moved onto cutting trees off of homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs.”

Bonnie Robinson and Michael Hughes from North United Methodist Church came with 45 sandwiches and the fixings for lunch.