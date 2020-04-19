‘Hearts of love’ reach out after tornadoes; faith-based teams help storm victims

The United Methodist Church’s Early Response Teams were ready to go into action in Orangeburg County following last Monday’s tornadoes, working alongside fire, rescue, EMS, Office of Emergency Services, STAR Team and law enforcement officials.
“At 6:04 a.m., I received a tornado warning call over my North Volunteer Fire/Rescue radio. At 6:19 a.m., we were called out to our first entrapment call … out of North for two people trapped inside an overturned mobile home by an EF-3 tornado,” said Billy Robinson, S.C. United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Emergency Response Teams Coordinator.
“We responded immediately in pouring rain and very hazardous conditions towards the trapped couple, but massive debris piles of large trees entwined in downed power lines and poles had to be cut out and pathways cleared before we could reach them,” he said.
Ambulances and fire apparatus could not make it through due to the low-hanging power lines and trees, so the volunteers accessed the scene with their personal trucks and small apparatus.
“At the scene, one hurt person had been pulled out along with two unhurt teenagers, but a man was severely trapped and we had to tunnel out debris to reach him. We had to place them on backboards in the bed of my truck and ride out of the hazardous zone to an awaiting ambulance on a cleared roadway,” Robinson said.
“We then were sent to another location on Preserver Road and rescued three people in basically the same fashion, taking over an hour to cut through the debris. Sadly, two people died in a destroyed mobile home, across the road from where the three people were rescued,” Robinson said.
The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and Orangeburg County Fire Services continued with a coordinated search and damage assessments throughout the early morning into early afternoon.
Robinson put out calls for help to United Methodist Conference Disaster Coordinator Matt Brodie and others, asking them to start the Early Response Teams because he was basically overwhelmed in his own home community. ERT teams came from Greenwood, Summerville and North.
“We started by cutting out access to a man on oxygen with various other health issues and no power,” Robinson said. “Fire personnel and law enforcement worked side by side with us, and we had him freed and a generator on the way within 45 minutes.
“We then moved onto cutting trees off of homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs.”
Bonnie Robinson and Michael Hughes from North United Methodist Church came with 45 sandwiches and the fixings for lunch.
“They were followed by others bringing food to various sites where volunteers had gathered to follow the Golden Rule and truly ‘love their neighbors as themselves,’ despite even a deadly coronavirus,” he said.
S.C. UMC Disaster Response had other ERTs ready to respond across the state on Tuesday, April 14. ERT teams responded again to the North and Norway areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, cutting out egress routes to homes, removing trees off homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs.
“We also helped secure and start cleanup on devastated home sites, bringing in a better ‘new normal’ and hope to devastated families, many of which had little or no insurance,” Robinson said. “SC ERTs sent teams to the Seneca and Clemson areas and the Lowcountry area around Estill and Hampton.”
Churches and individuals in the areas offered housing and meals.
“It was a beautiful thing to see the communities, faith-based organizations, power and phone companies, and even strangers coming together to help others during their dire times of need,” Robinson said.
“They brought their food, tools, tractors, equipment and passion to help, but especially their hearts of love!
“We constantly remained as safe as possible using coronavirus COVID-19 precautions in a very difficult time and response. Please pray for all the victims, families, survivors, emergency response personnel, leaders and all faith-based disaster response teams, including our Early Response Teams,” he said.
