Heart of Health Care: Nominate a special nurse for special honor

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of The T&D Region's health care. And in 2020 and into 2021, they have faced more challenges than ever due to COVID-19.
It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting families. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.
Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly cares for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.
In honor of National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors are launching a contest, publication and virtual event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.
“This is the third year for this contest and we’re very excited. The first year we had a reception and a lovely program for the honorees that was truly inspiring," said Carla Hall, T&D marketing director.
"Unfortunately with the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, we couldn’t do that, so we had to come up with another way to honor these incredible nurses. We presented each one with a metal sign that said 'Healthcare Hero' and had the nurse’s name on it. They were also given a framed copy of their article that ran in the special publication during Nurses Week," Hall said.
"For 2021, we find ourselves in the same situation with Covid, so we plan on having a virtual event to honor the nurses for their hard work and dedication.”
The presenting sponsor for 2021 is the Regional Medical Center. The title sponsor is Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Supporting sponsors are Grove Park Hospice and The Oaks.
If you know an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, tell us about what makes the nurse extraordinary.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for nurses through March 17. Visit www.TheTandD.com/contests to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.
Tell us in your own words – about 200 words is ideal but there is no maximum – what makes your nurse nominee special. Please include a photograph. We want the stories of the nurses to come through in your nominations.
Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to 10 winners to be honored at the Nurses Week virtual event. Their stories will be told in a special section to be published in The Times and Democrat on Sunday, May 9.
Honorees from 2019 are: Laura Fogle, Sonya Ehrhardt, Dawn Burgess, Renae Stroman Hewitt, Emma Jean Buck, Whitney Bazzle, Beth Berry, Priya Patel, Lucy Strock Carter and Tammy Schriver.
And last year’s honorees are: Jennifer O’Cain, Joann Dunning, Amanda Thompson, Michelle Owens, Joan Latimer Frierson, Daveisha Richardson, Frances Weaver, Joy Sandifer, Candice Collins and Bernadette Frederick.
It's time nurses receive the recognition they deserve. Help The Times and Democrat and our sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at www.thetandd.com/contests.