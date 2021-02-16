Heart of Health Care: Nominate a special nurse for special honor

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of The T&D Region's health care. And in 2020 and into 2021, they have faced more challenges than ever due to COVID-19.

It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting families. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly cares for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors are launching a contest, publication and virtual event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

“This is the third year for this contest and we’re very excited. The first year we had a reception and a lovely program for the honorees that was truly inspiring," said Carla Hall, T&D marketing director.