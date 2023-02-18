HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host the Heart Healthy Barbershop Tour.

The next tour will take place on Feb. 25. It will stop at Orangeburg from 1–3 p.m. at Professional Barbershop, 811 Whittaker Pkwy.

The goal of this partnership is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on ways they can successfully manage their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will be providing blood pressure information as well as a free lunch for the first 30 participants.

HopeHealth will be providing blood pressure screenings and will give away 10 free blood pressure monitors at each location. The participating barbershop will also receive a free blood pressure monitor and training on how to correctly check their customers’ blood pressure.