A Healthy Men’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29 at Unity Fellowship Community Church, 2876 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
Organizers says there will be informative and engaging sessions from spiritual and medical leaders on:
• Spiritual wholeness (healthy relationship with God)
• Men’s health and prostate cancer awareness
• Healthy lifestyle and diet
• Men’s mental health issues
The conference is free. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
All men and boys are welcome. For more information, call 803-937-5429.