A Healthy Men’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29 at Unity Fellowship Community Church, 2876 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Organizers says there will be informative and engaging sessions from spiritual and medical leaders on:

• Spiritual wholeness (healthy relationship with God)

• Men’s health and prostate cancer awareness

• Healthy lifestyle and diet

• Men’s mental health issues

The conference is free. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

All men and boys are welcome. For more information, call 803-937-5429.