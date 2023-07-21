“It’s all about sharing information to keep people healthy, to keep people safe,” Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said about the third annual Orangeburg Day of Hope.

“Everybody seems to be having a great time!” the Orangeburg Democrat said.

The event is entirely free and takes place on the third Saturday of July each year. It was held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, of the Palmetto Palace mobile health unit, approached Cobb-Hunter three years ago about holding a Day of Hope.

“It was during COVID and everything was all closed off and people were down and spirits were low,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“And when she came up with the idea, I thought it sounded like just what the community needed and it has grown from the first year to this year. We see an increase every year,” she said.

“The community has been so good about coming out so that people can access services,” she said.

Day of Hope visitors had opportunities for free health screenings through the Palmetto Palace mobile health unit.

MUSC-Orangeburg also had a mobile health unit there offering free services, such as mammograms.

The Day of Hope also featured a couple of carnival rides and a huge inflatable water slide for the children.

In addition, there was fried fish, hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue and all the trimmings – free of charge.

Dr. Stephen Gilchrist, of Lexington, donated food bags for the event, Cobb-Hunter said.

A couple of heavy downpours didn’t dampen the Day of Hope attendance, she added.

“The rain came, but it rained and went on away,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“To show you the commitment, we had the dancers dancing during the rain, which I though was true commitment,” she said.

Joy Noel Vaughn, of JNV Rep Space, led two dancers in the opening event of the Day of Hope.

“We had an opportunity to dance to open up the actual ceremony today, so that was fun!” Vaughn said.

“We danced in the rain. That was a first for us!” she added.

Vaughn’s 8-year-old, Jillian Vaughn, said one of her favorite activities at the Day of Hope was “Dancing in the rain and praising the Lord.”

The mother-daughter duo took a whirl on the Spinner carnival ride. They couldn’t help but beam smiles as Vaughn videoed their ride on her phone.

Pastor Matthew Suttle, of Faith Santee, had dozens of volunteers helping at the Day of Hope.

Suttle said, “Some people are helping with parking, some are taking food bags back and forth to people’s cars. We’re cleaning out the bathrooms – a bunch of different things out here today.”

Suttle said he and his congregation became interested in volunteering at the Day of Hope because of the partnership the church and the Palmetto Palace share.

Each third Saturday of the month, the Palmetto Palace visits the church’s campus to provide free health care and screenings to anyone who needs them, Suttle said.

“They bless us so much. They’re such a blessing to us, so we just wanted to figure out how we could impact and bless back,” he said.

Cobb-Hunter said the Day of Hope will continue its fourth year in 2024.