Health-oriented ‘Day of Hope’ planned for fairgrounds; event to feature food, fun, more

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is teaming up with nonprofit The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit to host a Day of Hope Health and Wellness Fair in Orangeburg to raise awareness about healthy living, community resources and safety for all age groups.

“I was thrilled to join forces with the Palmetto Palace and bring this event to Orangeburg County,” Cobb-Hunter said in a release. “The state and local partners that came together to be a part of the Day of Hope is a testament to what can happen when people work together towards a common goal.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street.

There will be a free, onsite, back-to-school Pfizer clinic for children ages 12 and up and Moderna and Janssen clinic for adults.

The SCDMV CARES mobile office will also be on site to help residents get Real ID or identification cards.

The wellness fair will also feature educational opportunities with S.C. State’s 1890 Research & Extension mobile unit, Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center’s Mobile Crisis Unit and OCAB’s programs on Energy, Head Start, Senior Companion and Human Resources for job opportunities.