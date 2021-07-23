Health fair planned for St. Matthews

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31.

The event will be held at the St. Matthews Medical Center located at 558 Chestnut Street, St. Matthews.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics.

Free screenings will be offered by FHC, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks.

Also, FHC is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 and older and providing second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.

This event will provide information on behavior health services, the hypertension management program, the diabetes management program and HIV services/testing and prevention services.

In addition, there will be a live radio remote by The BIG DM 101.3 FM, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Community Health Fair, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

