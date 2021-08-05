Health fair in Santee Friday

The 31st Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Health Fair will be held Friday, Aug. 6, in Santee.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santee Conference Center at 1738 Bass Drive and is sponsored by the Clyburn Foundation.

Health services offered will include cholesterol, blood sugar, HIV, blood pressure, mobile dental, kidney disease, prostate screenings, stroke risk screenings, vascular and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Testing will be provided by Clemson Rural Health and the Regional Medical Center. Vaccinations will be provided by Family Health Centers Inc. and Walgreens.

Fresh food will be provided by Harvest Hope food bank, and delivery to the Santee area will be available from DoorDash.

The event will double as a back-to-school bash. Every high school and college student receiving a vaccination at the health fair will be entered to win a Dell laptop.

For more information on the health fair and fresh food delivery, visit https://canzaterclassic.com/ollie-johnson-memorial-i-95-health-fair.

