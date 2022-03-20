Health charter school ending ties with OCSD; 'bumpy' process has opposition on board

Orangeburg County School District's sole charter school is ending its 10-year affiliation with the district effective June 30.

The High School for Health Professions, which was founded as a charter school in 2012, has chosen not submit a charter renewal application with the OCSD, opting to renew its charter sponsorship with newly formed Columbia-based Limestone Charter Association (LCA).

Charter school and HSHP officials say the transition will have no impact on students currently participating in interscholastic afternoon activities with the OCSD such as band and ROTC.

The change will also have no impact on academic offerings, workforce training and dual-credit attainment, according to LCA officials.

"LCA will work with HSHP to foster school autonomy and academic success for all students while providing comprehensive oversight and support that aligns with the school's goals and objectives," LCA Superintendent Angel Malone said about the new charter sponsorship. Malone was the founding principal of the HSHP a decade ago.

The HSHP, which is located at 130 Howard Hill Drive behind the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services, contacted LCA for sponsorship as the school was approaching the end of its 10-year term with the OCSD at the close of the academic year, Malone said.

Malone said the the school applied for renewal with LCA and was unanimously approved on Jan. 27 by the LCA Board of Directors.

"The board recognizes the success of the school and their ability to foster the successful transition of all of their students into various post-secondary opportunities," Malone said. "The board was pleased to hear about the over 130 students who are currently enrolled in high school while also taking dual-credit courses with their long-standing partner Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College."

"Additionally, the board was impressed with their ability to also provide certification opportunities within the health care industry to immediately supply qualified students into the local workforce of Orangeburg," Malone said.

"As the instructional visionary and trusted leader of the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions, I am elated to work with an organization that brings a wealth of knowledge about charter schools," HSHP Principal Derwin Farr said. "With this change comes great excitement and anticipation of continued success as HSHP embarks upon authorization by Limestone Charter Association."

"The Limestone Charter Association holds school autonomy as a high priority, which is important for HSHP to thrive," Farr said. "I only foresee greatness and continued success in our future with Limestone."

For students, the process is expected to be seamless.

"All programs that the school has with OCSD are interscholastic activities held after school," Malone said. "All activities are supported by the HSHP faculty and staff along with the community."

"The charter law makes provisions for all students to participate without impediment without regard to their chosen authorizer for any interscholastic opportunity not offered at the school," Malone said.

Malone also said the change in charter sponsor will also have no impact on academics.

"All charter schools follow the state graduation requirements and are held to the same standards as any traditional school," Malone said. "Charter schools are public schools and must adhere to all graduation requirements."

"The school has a long-standing reputation of exceeding the county and state averages, as well as being ranked nationally," Malone said. "This helps students who attend HSHP to be globally competitive and foster successful transition into a variety of post-secondary opportunities."

Under the LCA, the HSHP will be funded using the state formula based on a cost-per-pupil basis as it has always been.

The OCSD says the district will not be losing any money as a result of the transition.

"Those funds passed through our district and were disbursed to HSHP," the OCSD said.

Under the new charter, the HSHP will allocate about 2% or $60,000 of state funding to the LCA.

The LCA would also be responsible for providing students with transportation, food and nutrition services.

The handling of the termination of the charter school agreement with the OCSD did not sit well with some district school board trustees, who said they were kept in the dark about the school board's discussions with HSHP officials. Some said the matter was handled "unethically."

OCSD Chair Ruby Edwards said she and the board's vice chair, Dr. Debora Brunson, as well as OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster met with HSHP chair and another HSHP board member last year.

"We met on that day with them; we asked what they wanted," Edwards said during the district's regularly scheduled March 8 board meeting. "They said they would like to have their own autonomy and do what they want to do and they said they probably would not want to come back with us."

Trustees Mary Ulmer and Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens noted a Sept. 23, 2021, letter in which the charter school board asked to meet with the entire OCSD board to discuss the matter.

That meeting with the entire board never happened.

"The letter I have on the 23rd, they were asking the two boards to meet so that we could discuss the matter and that opportunity was never allowed, extended," Ulmer said.

Ulmer also noted the meeting of the chair and vice chair with the HSHP "was not authorized by this board."

Bruce-Stephens echoed Ulmer's concerns.

"What happened?" Bruce-Stephens said. "High School for Health Professions is such a wonderful school. Tell me why did they want to get out?"

Bruce-Stephens said the paper trail shows the charter school asked to meet with the board back in September.

"Now board members are not one person, two people, three people, but it is nine members," Bruce-Stephens said. "Now they are going to Limestone. They have an excellent record. That is how we lose excellent teachers because of things we do."

"We have to be for real up in here," Bruce-Stephens said. "We talk about we want the kids and we love the children but then we are losing our children to other people."

Edwards defended her meeting with the HSHP officials.

"This was the same process that was used when the other superintendent was here," Edwards said, referring to former superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson.

"Just because it happened once does not make it right," Ulmer said. "It was ethically wrong."

Former Board chair Peggy James-Tyler said she and then board vice chair Betty Pelzer, and former superintendent Johnson, did meet with the the HSHP officials.

"At that time it was a question about we could not find a charter," James-Tyler said. "Did we ever locate one, Dr. Foster?

"No ma'am," Foster said.

Bruce-Stephens took exception to James-Tyler's comment.

"You could not find a charter and you all sit there for a year," she said. "That is the excuse, because if you are running a business and, this is a business, you need to do what is right to find a charter. You don't sit there and make excuses."

"This is 2022," Bruce-Stephens continued. "I am so sick of sitting up here and letting people make excuses and people doing things they are not being authorized to do."

"The vice chair has never been authorized to go nowhere and the chairman has one vote and she has no right to carry who she wants anytime she feels like it," Bruce-Stephens said. "Dr. Foster, you can meet with them, that is up to you, but they are not meeting for the whole board. They can only meet for themselves. They cannot sit there and tell you what the entire board wants when they have not talked to the board. They are not talking to us."

"So why are you listening ... Let me hush," Bruce-Stephens said. "I am about to get pissed off. Let me leave that alone."

Trustee Idella Carson questioned why trustees who sat on the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 were not consulted or asked to meet with the charter school since the charter school originated in District 5.

Edwards said the meeting she, Brunson and Foster had with HSHP was brought to the entire school board in closed session.

Following the discussion, a divided OCSD board voted 5-4 to give Foster the authority help facilitate and terminate the relationship between the OCSD board, district and HSHP.

Foster's responsibilities will be to ensure the transition is seamless and will include the proper transfer of student records, student enrollment, special education obligations, auditing and financial books.

Voting in favor of the action were trustees Edwards, Brunson, James-Tyler, Pelzer and R.L. "Poppy" Brown.

Voting against were Bruce-Stephens, Dr. William O'Quinn, Carson and Ulmer.

"I have no problem with the charter school going to Limestone but the manner in which this board unethically represented us, this board, within the charter school board," Ulmer said.

Halligan, Mahoney and Williams attorney John M. Reagle, who is representing the school district in the matter, said the most challenging aspect of the transfer will most likely be with regards to the handling of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) the district received due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The charter school audit is included in the district's audit each year," Reagle said. "Come this November the charter school would move on and you will have no leverage over it and how it accounts for an audit and property."

"Some of that property may continue to be property you are accountable for," Reagle said. "That is something we have our eye on trying to work with the State Department and getting a clarification on that."

"We know we will audited regarding them (ESSER) funds so we want to be careful on how we are spending them and accounting for them," Reagle said.

Reagle said typically a transfer of charters would go through a memorandum of understanding but an attempt on the part of the school district to meet with the charter school and the state Department of Education to iron out some details has yet to be unsuccessful.

Reagal said the entire process has been "bumpy."

The HSPH charter school was initially located in the Orangeburg Technology Center on Magnolia Street with seven classrooms and 73 students. The school transitioned to the Nix Elementary building on Stilton Road for several years.

The health science-focused school on Howard Hill Drive houses 22 classrooms, an administrative suite and cafeteria. The school serves students in grades 9-12.

LCA is an entity of Columbia-based Limestone University.

Currently, the LCA has about nine schools in its association. These include: East Link Academy Charter School in Greenville, The Palmetto School in Rock Hill, Charleston Advancement Academy High School (Charleston), Coastal Leadership Academy (Myrtle Beach), Gates School (North Charleston), Horse Creek Academy (Aiken), Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill), and Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.