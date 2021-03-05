Health care heroes honored with parade; SCSU drum line, fire trucks, more join RMC event

It’s not every day that a parade strikes up in front of a hospital, but that’s what happened on Friday morning.
And employees of the Regional Medical Center beamed smiles, shed happy tears and snapped photos of the health care heroes parade.
A drum line from S.C. State University led the parade of fire trucks, ambulances, law enforcement patrol vehicles and several others who took a few minutes to say thanks to medical workers after nearly a year of the coronavirus pandemic in the region.
“It was awesome. We appreciate all of the community support. We’re here to give back to the community and help the community during this time of need. We appreciate them coming and showing their support for us,” said registered nurse Christy Shirer of RMC’s infection prevention/infection control department.
Certified nursing assistant Brandy Jeffrey said, “It definitely made me feel appreciated.”
“After the last few months with COVID and everything, it was a hard time here, but it definitely made us feel joyous and that you meant something to the community,” she added.
“It was just awesome to know how much the community appreciates all of the hard work that we have done and that we’re still doing,” said Dwanrhea Williams, staff registered nurse in the labor and delivery department.
“That was fantastic,” said Libbi Myers, director of trauma and emergency services relations.
“Everybody had a fun time and it gave us a chance to include our community partners, too. We had LifeNet here. We had Orangeburg County EMS, Calhoun County EMS, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s department, highway patrol, so everybody got to show our team some love today,” she said.
“We appreciate our team at RMC so much,” she added.
Sabrina Robinson, vice president of physician practice operations, said, “It was just a joy to honor our team.”
“Our team is working so hard through this pandemic, especially through the spikes last year and this most recent spike and getting our COVID vaccines out there as well. A lot of our administrators are doing the COVID community vaccines today and just to be able to celebrate our team was amazing,” she said. “I even teared up.”
“It was awesome. It was amazing and we are just so excited to just be able to see our staff smiling and feeling appreciated because without them, you wouldn’t have RMC; we wouldn’t be able to take care of our patients,” she said.
RMC Foundation Director Margaret Frierson noted that after the parade, the foundation made it possible to provide meals to the staff.
“I’m very happy to be a part of this initiative,” she said.
“It is truly a team effort,” Frierson added.
“Like Sabrina, I was boo-hooing the whole time. I was in my fire truck because I was so proud of everybody.”
