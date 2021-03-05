Health care heroes honored with parade; SCSU drum line, fire trucks, more join RMC event

“That was fantastic,” said Libbi Myers, director of trauma and emergency services relations.

“Everybody had a fun time and it gave us a chance to include our community partners, too. We had LifeNet here. We had Orangeburg County EMS, Calhoun County EMS, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s department, highway patrol, so everybody got to show our team some love today,” she said.

“We appreciate our team at RMC so much,” she added.

Sabrina Robinson, vice president of physician practice operations, said, “It was just a joy to honor our team.”

“Our team is working so hard through this pandemic, especially through the spikes last year and this most recent spike and getting our COVID vaccines out there as well. A lot of our administrators are doing the COVID community vaccines today and just to be able to celebrate our team was amazing,” she said. “I even teared up.”

“It was awesome. It was amazing and we are just so excited to just be able to see our staff smiling and feeling appreciated because without them, you wouldn’t have RMC; we wouldn’t be able to take care of our patients,” she said.