Head Start to kick off fall recruitment

The OCAB Head Start Program in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, and Bamberg Counties, is launching its fall 2020 recruitment season Monday, March 2, with a “Head Start/Early Head Start Registration Kick-off” from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All parents with children who are 3 on or before Sept. 1, 2020, or 4, and those with children birth to 3 years old in Bamberg County are invited to come in to complete applications to get their children registered.
“Available slots at some of our centers fill up very quickly every year,” said Calvin Wright, executive director.
The demand for Head Start services is growing, he said, as more and more states consider adopting the same model that Head Start pioneered and has refined for more than 50 years.
“We accept applications year-round,” he said, "but parents who take action now can reduce the chances that their eligible children may be placed on a waiting list.”
Program officials encourage parents at all income levels to apply, even households with adults working full time. Children whose family incomes are above the U.S. poverty line may still be eligible under special provisions. Children in foster care and families who are homeless or on public assistance receive priority for enrollment, as do children with diagnosed disabilities. Parents and interested community residents who attend will enjoy refreshments and will be able to meet with staff to learn about the program, and in some cases, tour facilities.
Most of all, staff will be available to answer questions and help parents complete the application process. Parents may also apply online at www.ocabcaa.org/headstart, and complete their applications or bring eligibility documents to the offices on Monday. Help is available for Spanish speakers as well.
Children 3 and 4 years old not currently enrolled in a child development or kindergarten readiness program may also be eligible to register for immediate placement this school year. You can visit a Head Start Center office in Allendale, Bamberg, Denmark, Neeses, St. Matthews or Orangeburg. Parents near centers in Bowman, Elloree, Eutawville/Vance, Holly Hill or Santee should apply at the OCAB Calvin Wright Center, 1822 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.
2020 Head Start Registration Kick-off activities will be held at the OCAB Head Start offices in:
• Allendale, 252 Marion St., 803-584-4026
• Bamberg, 211 Zeigler St., 803-245-5521
• Denmark, 80 Cedar St., 803-793-4689
• Neeses, 701 Rice St., (03-247-4455
• St Matthews, John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., 803-874-3588
• Orangeburg, 1826 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, 803-585-7785 (behind the Calvin Wright Center; enter from Dell Street)
For the OCAB Head Start centers in Bowman, Elloree, Eutawville/Vance, Holly Hill and Santee, come to the OCAB Community Action Agency Calvin Wright Center (Central Office), 1822 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, 803-536-1027. For Early Head Start for infants and toddlers from birth through 3 years old residing in Bamberg County only, apply at Denmark Early Head Start, 90 Faculty Grove Lane, Voorhees College, 803-793-3010. Call any Head Start office for information or questions.
To expedite the application process, parents are asked to please bring with them as many of the following documents as possible:
• Child’s birth certificate; for Head Start, child(ren) must be 3 on or before Sept. 1, 2020
• Social Security Numbers for parent(s) and child(ren)
• Medicaid or any medical insurance card (if applicable)
• Certificate of Immunization; DHEC 1148 forms only (no pink cards accepted)
• Parent’s photo identification (if applicable);
• Income verification; that is, proof of total household income, for example 2019 W-2, 2019 tax return, letter from employer indicating salary/wages for the previous 12 months, Unemployment, Social Security or SSI benefits letter, or a letter from DSS stating TANF amounts received for the past 12 months
• If applicable, documentation of a child’s disability or special need, if the condition has been diagnosed by a public agency, and requires special education and related services with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP)
Head Start, which began as a summer program in the mid-1960s, has evolved over the years to become one of the nation’s most successful and innovative federal programs created to wage America’s War on Poverty. Its purpose is to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten entry and ensure they achieve outcomes in language, literacy, mathematics, social and emotional functioning, approaches to learning, science, physical skills and creative arts. Thus, all children receive medical, dental and mental health screenings and follow-up, USDA-approved meals, as well as assessments that determine individualized instructional approaches and measure student progress.
Teachers and teaching environments must meet strict qualifications and standards, and the program must use a scientifically valid curriculum that is sensitive to each child’s culture, language and experiences. OCAB’s Head Start programs are center-based, but Early Head Start children may also participate in a home-based option.
A hallmark of the Head Start Program is the emphasis on parental involvement, with special activities that promote father engagement. As their most influential teachers, Head Start parents learn how to best help their children at home and receive support and assistance with reaching personal and family goals. Parents regularly volunteer in classrooms, on field trips and in other activities. Children and parents both participate in special experiences designed to maintain the love of learning and help smooth the transition to kindergarten. Parents also gain leadership skills, increase their effectiveness as advocates for their children, attend training conferences and participate in planning activities at every center. They also serve on center committees and represent parent interests on the Policy Council, working with agency board members, staff and community representatives to guide planning, delivery and evaluation of program services.
All services are provided free of charge to participating families. Transportation is provided at most centers, and OCAB continues to replace and upgrade buses, facilities, technology, security and outdoor spaces. The newly constructed OCAB Head Start Center in Orangeburg, for example, opened in 2015, and supports 220 children, with state-of-the-art, accessible classrooms equipped with SMART Boards and a full array of resources. The center also houses a modern kitchen, a complete dental office, a library, a resource room and up-to-date security and playground equipment. All work together to enhance the safety and well-being of participants, parents, and staff. Children and families are treated with dignity and respect by highly qualified and trained teachers and program specialists, with help from a variety of health, nutrition, disabilities services, consultants and other community partners. Wright said that in addition to the partners, it is the hearts of the staff, their love for children and the genuine desire to help families, and as a result, the entire community, that really adds value to the program.
“We work hard every day to provide our children and families with the best possible resources and supports because we care,” he said. “And that, coupled with our board of directors’ vision of opportunity for all -- especially for our children -- is what makes OCAB Head Start an award-winning pre-school program that we believe is second to none.”