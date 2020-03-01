Head Start to kick off fall recruitment

All services are provided free of charge to participating families. Transportation is provided at most centers, and OCAB continues to replace and upgrade buses, facilities, technology, security and outdoor spaces. The newly constructed OCAB Head Start Center in Orangeburg, for example, opened in 2015, and supports 220 children, with state-of-the-art, accessible classrooms equipped with SMART Boards and a full array of resources. The center also houses a modern kitchen, a complete dental office, a library, a resource room and up-to-date security and playground equipment. All work together to enhance the safety and well-being of participants, parents, and staff. Children and families are treated with dignity and respect by highly qualified and trained teachers and program specialists, with help from a variety of health, nutrition, disabilities services, consultants and other community partners. Wright said that in addition to the partners, it is the hearts of the staff, their love for children and the genuine desire to help families, and as a result, the entire community, that really adds value to the program.