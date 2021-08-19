Head Start registration Aug. 23

OCAB Head Start pull-up registration for enrollment will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at Piggly Wiggly, 2060 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.
Parents at all income levels may apply to enroll their young children for the 2021 school year. Applications will be taken onsite. Everyone is required to wear masks or face coverings.
For more information, call 803 536-1027, or visit the OCAB Head Start website to complete an online application. The website address is www.ocabcaa.org.
