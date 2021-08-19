 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Head Start registration Aug. 23
0 comments
editor's pick

Head Start registration Aug. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OCAB Head Start pull-up registration for enrollment will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at Piggly Wiggly, 2060 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Parents at all income levels may apply to enroll their young children for the 2021 school year. Applications will be taken onsite. Everyone is required to wear masks or face coverings.

For more information, call 803 536-1027, or visit the OCAB Head Start website to complete an online application. The website address is www.ocabcaa.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News