The Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Community Action Agency Head Start/Early Head Start Program encourages families at all income levels with children ranging from birth to 4 years old, including those with disabilities, to apply now to enroll their young children for the 2023-2024 school year.

Head Start welcomes families from all racial, ethnic, cultural and linguistic backgrounds, and supports the cultural diversity of enrolled families as well as children who are dual-language learners.

Priority for enrollment is given to children who are homeless, in foster care, have family incomes at or below the poverty line and families qualifying for public assistance such as TANF, SSI and SNAP.

Head Start serves 3 and 4-year-olds at Head Start Centers in Orangeburg, Bowman, Neeses, Santee, Elloree, Holly Hill, St. Matthews, Allendale, Denmark and Bamberg.

Early Head Start in Denmark serves children from birth to 3 years old and expectant mothers in Bamberg County only.

Children receive free health care, education, social development, meals and an array of high-quality services to help prepare them for school entry. Most centers provide transportation for children at no cost.

Members of the community are asked to help agency staff identify children not served in an early education program, and make them aware of the advantage of giving them a “head start” toward school readiness.

Churches and community organizations hosting meetings, health fairs and other events are encouraged to invite Head Start representatives to provide information and help ensure that all eligible children are enrolled.

Parents should apply online at the OCAB Head Start website, www.ocabcaa.org, or call Head Start centers to complete an application via telephone.

In Allendale, call Yvonda Speights at 803-584-4026; Bamberg, call Shanquita Youmans at 803-245-5521; Denmark, call Yvonda Speights at 803-793-4689; Neeses, call Audrey Brown at 803-247-4455; St Matthews, call Linda W. Hickson at 803-874-3588; Orangeburg, call Katrina Stroman at 803-585-7789 or 803-585-7785 or Dwight Bradley at 803-585-0156; Santee, Elloree and Bowman, call Tracy Howard at 803-536-1027; Holly Hill, call 803-536-1027 and Denmark Early Head Start, call Barbara Evans at 803-793-3010.

For additional information about enrollment or to partner with OCAB Head Start, call Sharon D. Daniels, family/community partnership manager, at 803-536-1027. Help is available for Spanish speakers as well.