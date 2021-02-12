‘He made everyone around him better’: Cox Industries founder dies

William Burkett Cox Sr., founder of Cox Industries, is being remembered as a businessman and a pillar of his community. He died Feb. 11.
“He was certainly my hero,” said Mikee Johnson, Cox's grandson and past CEO and president of Cox Industries. “He loved this community and he loved all the rural communities he was a part of,” Johnson said.
Cox built his own wood preserving business in Orangeburg in 1953. It grew from five employees and a total weekly payroll of $300 to 14 manufacturing facilities and five distribution yards employing some 400 individuals in 10 states.
Johnson described his grandfather as industrious and kind, and always wanting others to succeed.
“He wanted to make sure the people who worked alongside him felt like they were working together,” Johnson said.
In particular, Johnson noted the scholarship foundation Cox set up so that the children of employees would be able to go to college.
“I learned later in life all the things he did to tear down racial barriers and divisive behavior,” Johnson said. “He had a calm about him. I think he made everyone around him better.”
Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Kenneth Middleton said, “Bill Cox was a statesman.”
Middleton, son of the late state Rep. Earl Middleton, said, “I remember my father speaking fondly of him as several of them would meet and talk about the challenges between the races and other matters in the community.
“They would do that privately and without form or status.”
Middleton said, “We need more Bill Coxes in the world.”
Middleton says his hope is that Cox’s life will continue to bring “change to the world.”
“Maybe somebody will step up and allow his legacy to live on,” he said.
Cox retired as chief executive officer in 1998, with his son Bill Cox Jr. taking over the role as CEO and president at the Cannon Bridge Road company.
Three years ago, the company's industrial division was sold to Pittsburgh-based Koppers Inc.
Seven years ago, Cox Sr. was inducted into the South Carolina Housing Hall of Fame. Upon receiving the recognition, he gave credit for the company's success to employees, customers and friends.
He also had much to say about Orangeburg.
"I think it is an excellent place to do business," he said.
The S.C. Housing Hall of Fame induction cited Cox Industries as a pioneer of kiln-drying lumber as well as the first company to treat wood with a pressure impregnated fire retardant.
Cox also received the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Pile Drivers Association.
In 2015, he was inducted into the Orangeburg County Business Hall of Fame and that same year was named The Times and Democrat Person of the Year.
"What a legacy he left," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "What an impact he had on the community in so many ways."
Robinson described Cox as a person of character who selflessly helped others in complete anonymity.
"He was that stalwart businessman and leader," Robinson said. "He expected the best and you wanted to do the best for him. He knew the people who worked in the plant were the reasons why the plant was successful."
Robinson expressed his pleasure that Orangeburg was able to publicly recognize Cox and to show a community's appreciation at the Orangeburg County Chamber Business Hall of Fame event.
"I am praying for the family," Robinson said. "He will be missed."