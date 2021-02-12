‘He made everyone around him better’: Cox Industries founder dies

Middleton, son of the late state Rep. Earl Middleton, said, “I remember my father speaking fondly of him as several of them would meet and talk about the challenges between the races and other matters in the community.

“They would do that privately and without form or status.”

Middleton said, “We need more Bill Coxes in the world.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Middleton says his hope is that Cox’s life will continue to bring “change to the world.”

“Maybe somebody will step up and allow his legacy to live on,” he said.

Cox retired as chief executive officer in 1998, with his son Bill Cox Jr. taking over the role as CEO and president at the Cannon Bridge Road company.

Three years ago, the company's industrial division was sold to Pittsburgh-based Koppers Inc.

Seven years ago, Cox Sr. was inducted into the South Carolina Housing Hall of Fame. Upon receiving the recognition, he gave credit for the company's success to employees, customers and friends.

He also had much to say about Orangeburg.

"I think it is an excellent place to do business," he said.