HBCU draft hopefuls adjust after canceled pro days, combine

“When you’re coming out of an HBCU, you know that the teams are going to be looking at Division I talent first,” said Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Alex Brown, a SC State alum. “With this HBCU combine, that’s different. I wish we had that when I was coming out. It was gonna be a chance to have all the teams looking at those guys.”

Only four HBCU players were selected in the 2019 draft with a full predraft process, though 32 made Week 1 rosters.

The 51 players invited to the HBCU combine were trying to position themselves to do the same. The list also included Florida A&M quarterback Ryan Stanley and North Carolina Central defensive lineman Darius Royster, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive and defensive players of the year.

“Does extra exposure help? Yes, it does. But once it’s taken away, it limits certain guys to get their film out there,” said Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 1995. “It limits the pro scouts from actually seeing these guys one-on-one, to look at them and physically place eyes on them. To get some of the questions answered up close and personal.”