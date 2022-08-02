 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hayes graduates from Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

Bamberg City Councilmember Leslie Hayes graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Annual Meeting in July.

Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation for operating local governments.

Participants learn about the role of elected officials as well as administrative staff. They also learn about the relationships between the local, state and federal levels of government.

Elected officials must participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work to graduate from the institute. The topics covered during the sessions include the S.C. Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.

Bamberg City Councilmember Leslie Hayes

Hayes

 MASC
