Hay running for Bamberg County sheriff

Ben Hay has announced his candidacy for Bamberg County sheriff.
“I began my career in law enforcement in 1997 as a police officer and then as an investigator with the City of Denmark Police Department. After serving the citizens of Denmark for three years, I was hired by Bamberg County Sheriff J. Edward Darnell,” Hay said.
He started his career with the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office in September of 2000 as a deputy. Since that time, he has served the sheriff’s office in many capacities over the years, from road deputy to his current position of chief deputy, which he has held for the past seven and a half years.
“Under Sheriff Darnell, I have gained considerable experience in every aspect of law enforcement through handling every level of criminal cases. I have worked tirelessly for the citizens of Bamberg County for more than 22 years. I have gained the knowledge and experience to treat every person with the highest respect while being fair, honest, compassionate, and unbiased, but firm as I perform my duties,” he said.
“As your sheriff, I will seek to be responsive to the citizens’ needs and improve our county. I will do my best to get the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Bamberg County to come together to help improve our county,” he said.
“We must continue to strengthen the relationship of trust we have with our fellow citizens. I plan to protect and serve all citizens of Bamberg County. I have a significant amount of confidence that I am capable of moving the sheriff’s office in a positive direction. Working with different agencies, departments, churches, youth groups, schools, and other organizations will build a better relationship among the citizens and the sheriff’s office.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hay said he wants to work with the citizens “to provide an environment where our children and grandchildren can grow and prosper.”
“I am aware of the challenges in our community, and I want to improve the community and law enforcement relationship.”
He said he plans to build upon Darnell’s legacy.
“As your new sheriff, I will take this agency and community into a new era of true community policing, moving the Sheriff’s Office forward in a positive direction. I will continue an open door policy as in the past with Sheriff Darnell as well as serving all citizens fairly.”
Hay is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and obtained an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Horry-Georgetown Technical College. In 1997, after being hired by the Denmark Police Department, he graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He has resided in Bamberg County for 23 years.
He and his wife, Tori Breland Hay, live in Denmark with their two children: a daughter, Breland Hay, and a son, Thomas Hay.
“I am asking all citizens of Bamberg County for their vote and support in this election so we can come together to make Bamberg County a safe and better place for all citizens now and in the future,” he said. “Again, I would appreciate your vote and support on June 9, 2020.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.