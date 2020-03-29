Hay running for Bamberg County sheriff

Ben Hay has announced his candidacy for Bamberg County sheriff.

“I began my career in law enforcement in 1997 as a police officer and then as an investigator with the City of Denmark Police Department. After serving the citizens of Denmark for three years, I was hired by Bamberg County Sheriff J. Edward Darnell,” Hay said.

He started his career with the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office in September of 2000 as a deputy. Since that time, he has served the sheriff’s office in many capacities over the years, from road deputy to his current position of chief deputy, which he has held for the past seven and a half years.

“Under Sheriff Darnell, I have gained considerable experience in every aspect of law enforcement through handling every level of criminal cases. I have worked tirelessly for the citizens of Bamberg County for more than 22 years. I have gained the knowledge and experience to treat every person with the highest respect while being fair, honest, compassionate, and unbiased, but firm as I perform my duties,” he said.

“As your sheriff, I will seek to be responsive to the citizens’ needs and improve our county. I will do my best to get the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Bamberg County to come together to help improve our county,” he said.