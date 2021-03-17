‘Have a plan in place’: Severe thunderstorms, strong tornados possible

During a tornado

• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.

• Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.

Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.

Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.

