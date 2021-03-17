‘Have a plan in place’: Severe thunderstorms, strong tornados possible

The T&D Region’s weather could quickly turn volatile this afternoon. There’s a significant chance of severe thunderstorms and possibly strong tornadoes.
Damaging winds could cause widespread power outages. There’s also the distinct possibility of strong tornadoes with winds over 111 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Tornadoes are more likely between noon and 5 p.m. The greatest chance is near the Interstate 95 corridor.
For Orangeburg, the greatest likelihood for severe weather will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Quagliariello said the risk of severe weather and tornadoes has declined slightly since Wednesday's forecast, but the area is still at an enhanced risk for storms.
"Don't lower your guard," he said during a severe weather webinar Thursday morning.
Quagliariello said Orangeburg County is in the area where the potential for severe weather and tornadoes is greater. He encourages residents of the county to “have a plan in place” to get to a safe location in the event a warning is issued.
Currently, there is a 10% chance of tornadoes, a 30% chance of winds greater than 60 miles per hour and a 15% chance of hail in the T&D Region, according to the NWS.
Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches will most likely be issued as the afternoon approaches. There were no watches or warnings issued through 10 a.m. in The T&D Region.
Outside of thunderstorms, winds this afternoon could be gusty. Peak wind gusts in Orangeburg could reach about 31 mph this afternoon.
There is a smaller potential for flooding, according to the NWS.
Rainfall is expected to be up to a three-quarters of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
The bulk of the thunderstorms are forecast to move out of the area around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., according to the NWS.
A little less than a year ago, two people died during a tornado outbreak on April 13. A total of 45 single-family homes, 29 mobile homes and 10 business properties were damaged.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division offers these tornado tips:
Before a tornado
• Be alert to changing weather conditions.
• Listen to NOAA Weather Radio and news outlets for the latest information.
• Look for approaching storms.
• Look for the following danger signs: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating) and a loud roar, similar to a freight train.
During a tornado
• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.
If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.
• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.
If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.
Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.
• Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.
Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.
Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.