Harrold developing Harrison documentary; ‘Meltdown in Dixie’ to appear on MSNBC

Orangeburg native Emily Harrold is working on a new, short documentary film about the 2020 Senate campaign of Jaime Harrison.

Harrold has known Harrison, also a native of Orangeburg, since she was a toddler.

“My mom taught Jaime when he was a student at O-W. I don’t remember this, of course, but when my mom had a birthday, he actually came over and surprised her with an offer to babysit so she and my dad could go out to dinner,” Harrold said.

Harrold and her team started filming with the campaign in the final weeks leading up to Election Day. Harrold’s cameras were given exclusive access to the Harrison campaign and Jaime Harrison himself.

“We literally were able to pull back the curtain to see the innerworkings of the campaign,” Harrold explained. “The most shocking thing was seeing just how challenging it was to campaign during the COVID pandemic. And then add on top of that the national attention the campaign was getting. It was a whirlwind."

Harrison, a Democrat, lost to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Harrold plans to release the film in 2022. She and her team are currently in the early stages of post-production.