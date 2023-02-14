On the same day former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced she is running for president, a fellow South Carolinian sought to paint the Republican candidates as extremists.

“This messy primary is just kicking off and it’s already shaping up to be a race to the extreme to capture the MAGA base,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said.

Harrison is a native of Orangeburg, which is next to Haley’s home county: Bamberg.

Haley made her announcement Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Harrison said, “There's a lot of questions about Nikki Haley and about what she really stands for.”

He claimed she pushed for tax cuts that would benefit the wealthy and corporations and refused to expand Medicaid to provide access to affordable health care for hundreds of thousands in South Carolina

“If she says that she wants to do for the nation what she did for South Carolina, God bless us all,” he said.

Harrison claimed that Republicans have embraced the extreme plans on abortion, Medicare and Social Security.

Supporting abortion bans is already the key litmus test for Republican presidential hopefuls, he said.

Harrison also claimed Republicans will be in a “contest to prove who will propose cutting” Social Security and Medicare.

“Targeting Social Security and Medicare is a crucial part of the MAGA agenda and Republicans will lean in on jeopardizing those critical programs,” Harrison said.

“No matter who survives the GOP primary – it doesn’t matter who wins – the future of our country and our democracy is at stake,” Harrison said.