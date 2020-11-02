Harrison: Hometown ‘will make it happen’; senate candidate visits Orangeburg for election rally

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One thing we have to do tomorrow, let’s go win the state,” Harrison said.

Although Harrison was primarily among supporters, someone who opposes him also spoke out at the rally.

Harrison responded by describing his upbringing.

“I can’t forget the community I grew up in. I can’t forget the experiences I grew up in. I know how hard it is to grow up, and grow up Black, and to grow up Black in South Carolina,” Harrison said.

“I will never forget that. It has lived with me each and every day. It has defined who I am and why I fight so hard to do the things I do,” he said.

“Nobody can sit up here and tell me that they’re going to fight for Black folks more than I’ve fought for Black folks.”

Harrison’s campaign has raised over $80 million.

“This has been a long campaign. There’s been tremendous sacrifices from my family, but it's tremendous sacrifices we were willing to make. I’ve lived the American dream and my job is to make sure that every other kid in this country, in this state gets the opportunity to live their American dream,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he will fight for the people of the state daily.