Harrison: Hometown ‘will make it happen’; senate candidate visits Orangeburg for election rally

Jaime Harrison returned home the night before Election Day to campaign for the U.S. Senate.
The Orangeburg native spoke to hundreds of his supporters, and one vocal non-supporter, about his journey from the City of Orangeburg to campaigning to represent his home state in Washington, D.C.
Harrison, a Democrat, was met with honking horns and clapping hands at Monday’s campaign stop, a drive-in rally held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
In a scene similar to a drive-in movie, hundreds of citizens showed their support for Harrison, and Harrison thanked them for the support.
“Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for making me the man who I am. Thank you for voting for me. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for lifting up my family,” Harrison said.
“I will always be indebted to Orangeburg. I will always work my heart out for South Carolina,” Harrison said.
Harrison also thanked his “political mother and father,” the late Emily Clyburn and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.
Harrison’s rally was held on Emily Clyburn’s birthday, which he said is of personal significance.
Harrison urged his supporters to vote and encourage others to vote, calling for them to vote Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham out of office.
“One thing we have to do tomorrow, let’s go win the state,” Harrison said.
Although Harrison was primarily among supporters, someone who opposes him also spoke out at the rally.
Harrison responded by describing his upbringing.
“I can’t forget the community I grew up in. I can’t forget the experiences I grew up in. I know how hard it is to grow up, and grow up Black, and to grow up Black in South Carolina,” Harrison said.
“I will never forget that. It has lived with me each and every day. It has defined who I am and why I fight so hard to do the things I do,” he said.
“Nobody can sit up here and tell me that they’re going to fight for Black folks more than I’ve fought for Black folks.”
Harrison’s campaign has raised over $80 million.
“This has been a long campaign. There’s been tremendous sacrifices from my family, but it's tremendous sacrifices we were willing to make. I’ve lived the American dream and my job is to make sure that every other kid in this country, in this state gets the opportunity to live their American dream,” Harrison said.
Harrison said he will fight for the people of the state daily.
“South Carolina, the very first state to succeed from the Union because of slavery will become the very first state to have two African-American senators serving her at the same time,” Harrison said.
“And you all will make it happen."
