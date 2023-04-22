A tool and equipment retailer is opening in Orangeburg Saturday, April 29.

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store at 8 a.m.

The Orangeburg store is located at 389 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard in the Edisto Village Shopping Center. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The store is opening in the 15,000-square-foot former Maxway.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Orangeburg and all of Orangeburg County,” said Troy Dart, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

According to Harbor Freight, the store will stock tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.

The store is Harbor Freight's first in The T&D Region and the 28th in South Carolina. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

Harbor Freight was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work."

In 2023, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail and one of the country’s top employers for veterans for the third consecutive year as well as a top employer for women and for diversity.

The company was also recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by Diversityjobs.com.

Harbor Freight Tools started in 1977 as a Southern California-based mail-order company. Harbor Freight is still owned and led by founder Eric Smidt.

The company opened its first store in 1980.

Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,400 stores across the country, 25,000 employees and more than 75 million customers.

This year, it will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories.