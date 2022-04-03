Haralson honored for service to Bamberg County

The awards displayed in Johney L. Haralson’s office are numerous, save one.

But that was remedied when Haralson was honored with a resolution from Bamberg County Council recognizing his lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions to the area.

Haralson was presented the unanimously adopted resolution during a surprise celebration at his office in Denmark that included a congratulatory letter from local elected officials and remarks by Bamberg County Council Chair Spencer Donaldson.

"The County of Bamberg is recognizing Johney Haralson today for his servantship to our communities and to the people of South Carolina. He’s been a champion for tree farming, land conversation and environmental stewardship," Donaldson said.

A native of Denmark and a Soil and Water District commissioner for Bamberg since 2004, Haralson has operated Johney L. Haralson’s State Farm Agency for 46 years. But he noted, after expressing gratitude to family, friend and longtime clients gathered in his office, that “land conservation and forestry has always been my love and my passion.”

Haralson has served on the boards of South Carolina Forestry Association, S.C. Wildlife Federation, S.C. Tree Farm Committee and the National Forest Landowners Association. His long resume of community service includes work with, among other groups, Salkehatchie Forest Landowners Association, South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts, the FORPAC, and former district director of the Edisto Savannah Watershed.

"I am both humbled and grateful," Haralson said in accepting the framed resolution and ambassadorship certificate. "God has opened more doors than I can count over my 40-plus years of being able to serve this community, in more organizations and in more ways than I can name here this afternoon. I get the greatest joy in the world from serving."

Roxie Haralson said her husband was "reaping what he’s sowed all these years."

"He loves this community, and this is a terrific honor," she expressed.

Haralson recounted some of his greatest joys over the years – lobbying members of Congress on issues of sustainability and forestry, working with the General Assembly to pass forestry legislation, conducting workshops on prescribed fire burning, and sponsoring with his wife, Roxie, the Double K Farm Forestry Scholarship for a forestry student at Clemson University.

The honor is the second that Haralson has received in the past year. He was named the 2021 recipient of the Charles H. Flory Distinguished Service Award from the South Carolina Forestry Association for his outstanding contributions to tree farming, conservation and forestry.

Haralson and his wife, Roxie, have been married for 52 years. They have two daughters, Kristen and Kacey, and five grandchildren. He is also a deacon at First Baptist Church of Denmark.

