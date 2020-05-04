Handcrafted cards show appreciation; St. Paul Baptist thanks health care workers for help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Appreciation for health care workers means a lot, and now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Paul Baptist Church’s Missionary Society and Deaconess Board members want to make sure those that are helping the community on the frontlines know that they have love and support.

Through handcrafted cards, the church aims to show encouragement and inspire others in the community to do the same.

This is not new from St. Paul. They regularly send out cards throughout the year to other members of the community.

“We normally send out cards quarterly to the sick and the shut in,” Dr. Claudia Greene said. “Because of the pandemic and the work that was being done, almost in my neighborhood because I live in this area, we thought, why don’t we make cards for them to encourage them and support the ones that are the doctors, the nurses and all those health care workers that are up there every day?”

After speaking with the committee, they agreed that it was important to show some sort of encouragement for everything being done.

Together, the members of the committee crafted over 50 cards for the nurses and doctors at the Regional Medical Center and delivered them last week.