 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hampton County Arts features exhibition by Orangeburg artist
0 comments
editor's pick

Hampton County Arts features exhibition by Orangeburg artist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hampton County Arts Center is exhibiting the art of Orangeburg artist Janet Kozachek as well as offering an opportunity to ring in the new year with an art, music and poetry event.

• The Eclectic Art of Janet Kozachek: A Retrospective

Open Dec. 5 – Jan. 31, 2021

Viewing by appointment with additional events and open house opportunities planned. Call 803-842-9842 or email HamptonCountyArts@gmail.com for information.

• EKPHRASTIC POETRY & OPEN MIC NIGHT

What is ekphrastic poetry?

An ekphrastic poem is a vivid description of a scene or, more commonly, a work of art. Through the imaginative act of narrating and reflecting on the “action” of a painting or sculpture, the poet may amplify and expand its meaning. In the simplest terms, an ekphrastic poem is a poem directly inspired by a work of art.

On Jan. 1, 2021, we want to ring in the new year with creativity and joy at our first ekphrastic poetry slam and open mic night. The super talented folks at Mind Gravy poetry will be joining us with ekphrastic works related to this exhibit and we invite you to come out and share anything creative -- your own original poem or short story, a dramatic reading of someone else's work, an original song or musical performance, anything you feel inspired to contribute. If this is a success, we hope to have a similar First Friday open mic night each time we install a new exhibit.

We are doing a COVID-conscious hybrid format, which means you can join us in person at the Stanley Arts Center, located at 105 Lee Ave. in Hampton or via Zoom from home.

Janet Kozachek (copy)

Janet Kozachek

 LARRY HARDY/T&D FILE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-29-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News