Hampton County Arts features exhibition by Orangeburg artist

An ekphrastic poem is a vivid description of a scene or, more commonly, a work of art. Through the imaginative act of narrating and reflecting on the “action” of a painting or sculpture, the poet may amplify and expand its meaning. In the simplest terms, an ekphrastic poem is a poem directly inspired by a work of art.

On Jan. 1, 2021, we want to ring in the new year with creativity and joy at our first ekphrastic poetry slam and open mic night. The super talented folks at Mind Gravy poetry will be joining us with ekphrastic works related to this exhibit and we invite you to come out and share anything creative -- your own original poem or short story, a dramatic reading of someone else's work, an original song or musical performance, anything you feel inspired to contribute. If this is a success, we hope to have a similar First Friday open mic night each time we install a new exhibit.