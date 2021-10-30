Halloween Happenings

• The Town of Norway’s trick-or-treat hours are 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Denmark’s trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Vance will be the site of a trunk-or-treat put on by the She Boss group from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween at the Vance Community Park at 465 Camden Road.

• The City of Santee has set the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

• The Town of Cope trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

•The Town of Livingston has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

• Orangeburg County public safety officials are hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fire District, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. It will feature decorated emergency vehicles, candies, and fire and life safety information.

• Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova will be hosting a trunk-or-treat Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• The Bamberg County Public Library will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at its location at 3156 E Railroad Ave. in Bamberg on Halloween.

• South Carolina State University's Office of Student Life and Leadership will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton parking lot facing the softball field. Music and candy will be included. Admission is free, and masks are required.

