HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

- The City of Orangeburg has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has set trick-or-treat hours at 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween in unincorporated areas of the county.
- The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
- The Town of Cameron has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
- The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
- The Town of Bowman will have a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.
- The City of Holly Hill trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
- The Town of North will have its police and fire departments handing out bagged treats to kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Pavilion in the heart of town.
- The Town of Neeses trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
- The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters 12 and under on Halloween.
- The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
- The Town of Norway trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.
- The City of Denmark trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
- The City of Santee has set the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
- The Town of Cope trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
- The Town of Livingston has set the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
- The Town of Elloree will host a trunk-or-treat at Joe Miller Park at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 803-897-2821.
- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg. For more information, call the OSCO Community Service Unit at 803-533-6275.
- The Bamberg Cheez & Cracker Box will hold a Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
- The Bamberg County Sheriff's Office will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway.
- The Bamberg Police Department and Bamberg Board of Public Works will have a trunk-or-treat for children 12 and under from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center/Police Department at 2477 Main Highway.
editor's pick alert top story