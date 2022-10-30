 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Halloween Happenings Edisto Post Acute Care

Gregory Hicks, Edisto Post Acute Care administrator, portrays Freddy Krueger at the Orangeburg facility's trunk-or-treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27. Pictured with Hicks is Armoni Brown. Edisto Post Acute Care provided hotdogs, cotton candy and bags of Halloween candy to children in the surrounding neighborhoods. 

Halloween can be a stressful time for our canine companions, which is why it’s important to start preparing them now.
  • The City of Orangeburg has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has set trick-or-treat hours at 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween in unincorporated areas of the county.
  • The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
  • The Town of Cameron has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
  • The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Bowman will have a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.
  • The City of Holly Hill trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of North will have its police and fire departments handing out bagged treats to kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Pavilion in the heart of town.
  • The Town of Neeses trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters 12 and under on Halloween.
  • The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Norway trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The City of Denmark trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The City of Santee has set the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
  • The Town of Cope trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Livingston has set the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
  • The Town of Elloree will host a trunk-or-treat at Joe Miller Park at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 803-897-2821.
  • The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg. For more information, call the OSCO Community Service Unit at 803-533-6275.
  • The Bamberg Cheez & Cracker Box will hold a Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
  • The Bamberg County Sheriff's Office will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway.
  • The Bamberg Police Department and Bamberg Board of Public Works will have a trunk-or-treat for children 12 and under from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center/Police Department at 2477 Main Highway.
