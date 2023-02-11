An Orangeburg native with more than a decade’s experience in the funeral home business announced he is running for the position of Orangeburg County coroner in 2024.

Anthony “Duke” Hallmon announced he will seek the position currently held by Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

“I have over 14 years of experience in the funeral service industry, and I have been working with the Jasper County Coroner’s Office for the last two years,” Hallmon said in a release. “Death is one of the most uncomfortable topics for most people, however, what happens in the days, weeks and months following the death of a loved one is extremely important.”

Hallmon is a 2008 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

He earned his associates degree in mortuary science from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Services and later earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology from Claflin University.

If elected, Hallmon would be responsible for pronouncing the death of people in Orangeburg County and determining the time, manner and cause of death, along with assisting in gathering evidence for investigators. The coroner is also tasked with protecting decedent property, handling death certificates and issuing cremation permits.

Hallmon stated he will bring new ideas and represent a fresh start for the coroner’s office.

“My plan is to always put the needs of surviving family members first and ensure that all funeral homes receive the necessary documents in a timely manner,” Hallmon said. “Your coroner’s office must work for the citizens in their greatest time of need, which means being present at scenes, empathetic, patient, transparent and compassionate.”

Hallmon is currently the director of community outreach for Bamberg Legal, LLC, serves as a funeral home assistant at Glover’s Funeral Home and is co-owner of Garden City Consulting, LLC, a political consulting company.

Hallmon has also been involved in Democrat Party politics, having managed state Rep. Justin Bamberg's re-election campaign for House District 90 and Willie Aiken in his election for coroner in Jasper County.

“If elected, I will work with local law enforcement to be an asset for those who died and law enforcement in their investigations,” Hallmon said. “Integrity matters in public office generally, but when you are one of the final voices for someone who is no longer with us, it matters even more."

“I want you to be able to trust that the coroner’s office will get it right and fulfill our duties at the highest level,” Hallmon said.

Hallmon is an active member of the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in Orangeburg and a member of the Olive Grove Masonic Lodge #477.

He also serves on the advisory board for the Orangeburg Consolidated School District Technology Center Business Department.

Hallmon has also served as an executive committee person for the Orangeburg County Democratic Party and co-chair of the annual Betty Henderson Candidates and Elected Officials Cook-Off.

In 2020, he became a graduate of the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship and is a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association.

Hallmon unsuccessfully ran for Orangeburg County Council District 6 in 2017 and Orangeburg County auditor in 2018.