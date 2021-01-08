Haley: Trump was 'badly wrong with his words'

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, is among the latest from her party to denounce President Donald Trump's comments stoking supporters to mount a violent assault on the Capitol.

"He was badly wrong with his words," Haley said Thursday during a speech at the Republican National Committee's winter meeting, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press. "His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history."

She called it "deeply disappointing" because of the effect it will have on the legacy of the Trump administration.

"It's a real shame, because I am one who believes our country made some truly extraordinary gains in the last four years," Haley said. She cited the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear pact and confirmation of three Supreme Court justices.

Her comments are further evidence of the balancing act that Haley has maintained since resigning as South Carolina governor in 2016 to join Trump's Cabinet. In two years at the United Nations, Haley treaded a path of speaking out against Trump while not directly drawing his ire. She left the office on her own terms in 2018, a rarity then during a wave of staffing turmoil.

