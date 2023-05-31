Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Haley, who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, will take questions from Tapper and a live audience which is comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters.

Haley is a Bamberg native and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools graduate.

Additional CNN Town Halls will be announced in the coming weeks.

The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.

The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, June 5, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.