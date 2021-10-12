Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees

Former U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki R. Haley has been named to the Clemson Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Haley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson in 1994. After leaving Clemson, she worked for her family business and served as its chief financial officer.

Haley’s distinguished career in public service began in 2004 with her election to the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 2010, Haley was elected as the first female and first minority Governor of South Carolina and was the youngest governor in the country at that time. She was reelected as governor in 2014.

Under Haley’s leadership, South Carolina was a leader in economic development and her administration announced new jobs in every county in the state during her tenure. Haley also ushered in significant education reform, which sought to make funding more equitable and equip classrooms with the latest technology.