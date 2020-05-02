Haley donation of walk-in freezer helps Bamberg County seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG – Thanks to a $20,000 donation from Nikki and Michael Haley, Bamberg County senior citizens and other community members in need will benefit from a walk-in freezer that has the capacity to store hundreds of meals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bamberg County Office on Aging was no longer able to prepare hot meals in their kitchen. The Office on Aging typically feeds nearly 180 seniors each week, but with the pandemic, they are providing meals for 200 seniors every day. The Office on Aging ensured that the seniors still received their meals by ordering two weeks’ worth of frozen meals to be delivered to each home. Unfortunately, the Office on Aging did not have sufficient freezer space to store the meals until they were to be delivered.

Bamberg County Councilman and Cheese and Cracker board chairman Trent Kinard reached out to former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to request support for the freezer. Nikki and Michael Haley graciously agreed to donate enough funds to pay for the freezer.

“We cannot thank Nikki and Michael Haley enough for their generosity,” Kinard said. “Nikki always remembers Bamberg and is here for us when we need her. I am thankful that our community came together to find a solution and to know that our seniors will continue to receive the meals that they need.”