Isaac Haigler graduated from then-South Carolina State College in 1978 as the first and only graduate its criminal justice program. He will be returning this weekend to celebrate his class's 45th reunion.

Until Haigler's graduation, criminal justice was only offered as a minor concentration.

Haigler's class is one of 10 celebrating class reunions this weekend with a wide array of activities on the campus.

Haigler is a Vietnam veteran who graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1968. He spent nearly seven years with the Orangeburg City Police Department after serving as a military policeman with the U.S. Army.

He graduated with honors from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he received his associate of arts degree in police science in 1974 before going on to make history at S.C. State.

Haigler now serves as the executive director of the Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Foundation.